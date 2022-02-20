Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 388,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $18.70 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.