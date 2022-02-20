Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,919 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

