Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.