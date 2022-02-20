Vestcor Inc Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,920.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,998.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

