Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 271,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

