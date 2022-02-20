Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.76. Medicure shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 812 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 39.51%.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

