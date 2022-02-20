Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

The stock's 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

