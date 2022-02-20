Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.71) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 million.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.
Shares of PRTA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prothena by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
