Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.71) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PRTA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prothena by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

