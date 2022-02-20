Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.97 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

