Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Declares $312.00 Dividend

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 312.00 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTC:MCHB opened at $26,516.17 on Friday. Mechanics Bank has a 12 month low of $25,000.00 and a 12 month high of $31,000.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27,316.79.

Get Mechanics Bank alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.