Vestcor Inc Has $1.11 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

