$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baxter International by 37.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $4,713,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.