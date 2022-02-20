Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 73.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 475,216 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

