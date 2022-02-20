Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,334 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $226,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

