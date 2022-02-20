Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Methanex worth $243,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.88 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.