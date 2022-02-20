Wellington Management Group LLP Has $236.91 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $236,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after buying an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 41.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

