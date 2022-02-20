Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 49,022 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $256,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,147,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group stock opened at $277.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $209.36 and a one year high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.