Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 192,829 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,829 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $310,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO opened at $91.51 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

