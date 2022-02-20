Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.