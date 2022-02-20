SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

