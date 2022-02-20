SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

EJFAU opened at $10.75 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

