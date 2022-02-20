The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1,486.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,545,000 after acquiring an additional 317,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,900,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.