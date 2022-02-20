SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

