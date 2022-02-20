SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,894 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WTS stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

