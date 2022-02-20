SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,897 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

SEMrush stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

