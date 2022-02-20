SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

