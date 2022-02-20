Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 96.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Onto Innovation by 163.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

