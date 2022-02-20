Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 292.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.