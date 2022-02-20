60,264 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

