Lendefi (new) (LDFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,205.00

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.94 or 0.06871809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.66 or 0.99617809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

