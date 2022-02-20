Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

