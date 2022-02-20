Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 165.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Waters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $3,943,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 21.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $316.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

