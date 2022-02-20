SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Increased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 133.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SYNNEX by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $370,429. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

