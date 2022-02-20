LPL Financial LLC Buys 57,664 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $42,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

