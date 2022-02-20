Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

