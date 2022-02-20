LPL Financial LLC Purchases 33,099 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $45,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.85 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.