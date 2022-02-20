LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $43,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 553.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 60,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,448 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $291.60 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

