Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

