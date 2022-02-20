SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK opened at $138.81 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $177.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.