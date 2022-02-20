Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,337 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,897. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

