Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $808,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 171.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

EWN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

