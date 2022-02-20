Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 317.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,933 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.39 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

