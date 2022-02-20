Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,032 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 238.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $136.81 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

