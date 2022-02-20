AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.