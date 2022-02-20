AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.
Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
