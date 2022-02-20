Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares during the last quarter.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,056.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

