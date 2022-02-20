Brokerages Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Price Target at €71.47

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($81.22).

Several research analysts have recently commented on G24 shares. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €51.04 ($58.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €50.70 ($57.61) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

