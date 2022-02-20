Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.22

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.80 ($0.21). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,183,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £386.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

