TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.25. TSR shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 18,784 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

