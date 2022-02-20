Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $545.50

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.50 ($7.38) and traded as low as GBX 535 ($7.24). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.44), with a volume of 48,869 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

