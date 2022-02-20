Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,058.79

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,058.79 ($14.33) and traded as low as GBX 762 ($10.31). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 780 ($10.55), with a volume of 150,873 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.32) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.56) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Victoria alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,077.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,058.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.45 million and a P/E ratio of 260.00.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.